The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named a new general counsel and secretary.

The Akron-based company announced the appointments Tuesday.

David E. Phillips, associate general counsel, Americas, will become senior vice president and general counsel, effective June 4. He will replace David L. Bialosky, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, who is retiring after a decade of service. Bialosky will remain with the company as an officer through his retirement date of Sept. 30 to assist with the transition.

Phillips joined Goodyear in 2011 as senior legal counsel, real estate and finance. He has served in a leadership role on numerous key initiatives for the company, including launching TireHub, its distribution joint venture.

"I am very confident in Dave Phillips’ ability to lead Goodyear’s Law Department, expanding on the world class law organization Dave Bialosky established," Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer said in a prepared statement. "He is a collaborative leader who understands our business, with the proven ability to develop effective solutions to both opportunities and challenges."

The company also announced that Dan Young, senior legal counsel and assistant secretary, will become secretary and associate general counsel. He joined Goodyear in 2007 and since then has provided legal counsel on securities law, finance, corporate governance and executive compensation matters, as well as support for the board of directors.