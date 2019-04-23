Summit County’s unemployment rate fell in March.

The county’s rate was 4.3 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in February and 5 percent in March 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Jobless rates also dropped in Summit County’s two largest cities.

Akron’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in March, down from 5.6 percent in February and 5.7 percent a year ago.

The unemployment rate in Cuyahoga Falls was 4.1 percent in March, down from 4.6 percent in February and 4.7 percent in March 2018.

The number of people counted as working in Summit County last month, 262,300, is the highest for the month of March since 2009 when 265,200 people were employed locally, state figures show.

While the number of employed people has gone up the last nine years for the month of March, there are still fewer people working now than there were at the start of the Great Recession and going back to 2000, state figures show.

Since 2000, the number of people working in the month of March peaked at 280,000 in 2008, which was 17,700 more than last month. The low for the month of March since 2000 was 248,500 in 2013. There were 267,000 people employed in Summit County in March 2000, or 4,700 more than last month.

Unemployment rates fell in 87 of Ohio’s 88 counties last month, the state reported. Jobless rates ranged from a low of 2.4 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.1 percent in Monroe County.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had a 4.1 percent unemployment rate last month; the seasonally adjusted figure was 4.4 percent. The comparable U.S. jobless rate was 3.9 percent, with the seasonally adjusted figure at 3.8 percent.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for March, February and March 2018:

• Cuyahoga County: 4.5, 4.9, 5.3

• Cleveland: 5.7, 6.2, 6.7

• Medina County: 3.7, 4.1, 4.4

• Portage County: 4.3, 4.9, 4.9

• Stark County: 4.7, 5.2, 5.4

• Canton: 5.3, 5.9, 6.2

• Wayne County: 3.2, 3.6, 3.6

