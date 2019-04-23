LOUISVILLE — D.J. Patterson, the Louisville Elementary fifth-grader who battled Ewing sarcoma for the past 14 months, died Saturday at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Patterson, 10, was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in January 2018. His condition prompted several area schools to hold a fundraiser called “PJs for DJ,” where students would wear pajamas to school and raise money to help the family pay for medical costs.

His story gained additional attention after Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye helped him dunk a basketball before a Feb. 23 home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The moment was caught on video by both Fox Sports Ohio and Cleveland.com and quickly made the rounds on social media.

Patterson’s parents, Dennis and Barb, chronicled D.J.’s story on a Facebook page called “DJ’s Journey of KICKING CANCER’S ASS,” which has nearly 3,000 members.

“Dennie and I would like to send out a huge thank you to each and every one of you for everything you have done for us these past 14 months,” Barb wrote following D.J.’s death. "All of you is what kept us going. Because of everything all of you did, whether donating to the GoFundMe, attending fundraisers, sending words of encouragement, anything and everything you did, we were able to keep our promise to D.J. which was that he would not fight this alone, we were fighting this as a family. We did just that up to his last breath.”

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Louisville Baptist Temple with pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. D.J. will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Louisville.