A Munroe Falls man is accused of leading police on a chase from Kent through parts of Stow and into Munroe Falls Monday night, ending in a fight with officers at his Hiwood Avenue home.

Matthew S. Foster, 50, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but was released on a personal recognizance bond because he was admitted to UH Portage Medical Center with a collapsed lung, according to Portage County court records.

More information about Foster’s condition was not immediately available.

An arrest warrant was issued for Foster on Tuesday on charges filed by Munroe Falls police, according to Stow Municipal Court records.

An attorney for Foster could not immediately be identified.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said Foster was in the driveway of a home on Paulus Drive, apparently drunk and attempting to start a fight at 8:12 p.m. He fled police when they arrived, driving a white pickup truck through Kent, Stow and Munroe Falls, according to authorities.

Munroe Falls Police Chief Jerry Hughes said the pursuit entered Munroe Falls westbound on North River Road, where Munroe Falls police joined in, and then covered a convoluted route along residential streets in the area.

“It was all over. They traveled quite a bit,” he said.

About 8:30 p.m., Foster pulled into his driveway on Hiwood. Lewis said Foster fled on foot, then got into a fight with two Kent police officers and a Munroe Falls officer. One Kent officer had minor injuries from the incident.

Foster was eventually taken into custody at his home and booked at the Kent Police Department.

Kent police charged Foster with third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of police and first-degree misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Munroe Falls police charged Foster with third-degree felony domestic violence, which Hughes said is in connection with an incident allegedly involving Foster and an adult male relative at Foster’s home earlier in the day, as well as fourth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and second-degree misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Hughes said he does not believe that Foster’s relative was seriously injured, but according to a complaint police filed in court, Foster was charged with the felony because of two prior domestic violence convictions.

Kent police also cited Foster with multiple traffic violations, all minor misdemeanors, including a stop sign violation, marked lanes, failure to use a turn signal, and reckless operation.

Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely said Tuesday that he does not know whether any Stow police officers were involved in the pursuit or whether Stow police will file any charges. He said a mailbox was struck during the pursuit on Stow’s portion of North River Road.

Reporter Eileen McClory contributed to this story.