ROOTSTOWN TWP. — Northeast Ohio Medical University and Bio-Med Science Academy will host a groundbreaking at 1 p.m. April 29 for an 87,000-square-foot medical office building and academic learning center.

The four-story facility, 4211 State Route 44, will include medical offices, a patient-simulation center and the new home for the STEM+M school’s Upper Academy.

The building will become the new home of the university’s Wasson Center, a simulation facility that provides training for students, health care professionals and first responders throughout the region. The Wasson Center will double in size.

The Bio-Med Science Academy attracts students from districts throughout Ohio and will increase its capacity as its Lower Academy ― seventh and eighth grade classes ― will move to the university’s campus once the Upper Academy moves to the new building. Students come from 42 school districts across Ohio.

The event is free and open to the public.