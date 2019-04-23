Mario Kart lovers put down your game remotes and get ready to start your engines.

A full-size version of the addictive video game classic is coming to Medina in September.

Mushroom Rally — a traveling version of the game — will make a stop at the High Voltage Indoor Karting track starting Sept. 14 with races Saturday and Sundays with the final race to determine a winner on Sept. 22.

Races are $55 with some slots already sold out at the indoor and outdoor track.

To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/mushroom-rally-cleveland-tickets-56382737285.

The races feature participants donning costumes of their favorite characters of the game and collecting stars along the way as they navigate an electric go cart along the track.

Medina is among 16 cities across the country to host the races to determine a line-up of champs from each city including Columbus and Cincinnati for a final race in Las Vegas.

To participate, you must be at least 14 years old and 48 inches tall. A junior version of the race for kids in Medina is already sold out.

Prizes are based on the fastest lap time and most stars collected.

Craig Webb, who races as Diddy Kong in the video game, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.