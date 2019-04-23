Paul Simon to donate

proceeds from festival

Paul Simon is donating all net proceeds from his 2019 Outside Lands Festival performance to two environmental organizations.

Simon announced Tuesday that his Aug. 11 performance will benefit the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest.

The Outside Lands Festival will take place Aug. 9-11 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Other performers will include Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Wayne, Blink-182 and Ella Mai.

Sarah Jessica Parker,

jeweler settle lawsuit

Sarah Jessica Parker and a British jeweler have settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the actress.

A joint statement released Tuesday said the parties have "resolved their differences" and are excited to "resume their partnership."

Kat Florence Design sued Parker, arguing that she had agreed to promote a collaborative jewelry line of diamonds and other gems for a fee of $7.5 million but failed to live up to the obligation.

Parker filed a lawsuit of her own, saying payments from the designer were "abruptly and without notice or explanation stopped" in October 2016. Details of the settlement in New York were not disclosed.

Sheryl Crow does song

with Johnny Cash vocals

Sheryl Crow has released a political and spiritual song about war featuring vocals from the late Johnny Cash that will be featured on what she says is her last full-length album.

Crow's "Redemption Day" was originally included on her Grammy-winning 1996 self-titled album and later recorded by Cash and released after his death in 2003. Neither song was released as a single, but Crow would sometimes play her version alongside Cash's when she played live.

Crow recorded a new version of the song, trading her guitar for a piano and adding his vocals for a haunting duet that was released Friday along with a music video featuring archival footage of Cash.