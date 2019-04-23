MACEDONIA — Police are investigating after a Macedonia woman reported April 13 that she was scammed out of $33,000, Lt. Vince Yakopovich said Monday.

Yakopovich said police are working to see if a phone call made to the woman a couple of days before she contacted them can be traced.

According to a police report, the woman said someone claiming to be a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent called her April 11 and claimed that her driver’s license and Social Security numbers were discovered in a vehicle in which a large amount of drugs had been found during a traffic stop in Texas.

The man asked the woman to tell him her Social Security number and that in order for the DEA to protect her information and accounts, she would need to wire transfer $33,000 to a bank account. The man said that once received, the money would be secured so that the courts and drug dealers would not be able to access it.

The woman said she went to Huntington Bank and arranged the transfer to a Chicago bank. Later, the man called again and asked that she wire more money to assist them in securing her assets. The woman said another man, who identified himself as a DEA attorney, then came on the line and the two men then began to yell at her as they tried to get her to wire 80 percent of her savings, an unspecified amount, to them.

The woman said she spoke with her financial advisor and after he told her it was a scam, she told the men that she would not be sending them any more money. They yelled at her and she hung up, the woman said.

Police said they told the woman they would see what they could do and that she should report the matter to Huntington Bank and her credit card providers, as well as to the Ohio Attorney General and Social Security Administration’s fraud hotlines.

