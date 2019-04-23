Hale Farm music

There is a Cabin Fever Music Night at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hale Farm and Village. The social event features local live music, a roaring fire, MarketPlace shopping, a cash bar, food from Café 1810. This week's event features Andy Mosher with the featured Brewery Mucky Duck. Admission is free. Hale Farm is at 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath.

Classic reboot

"Mary Poppins Returns" is the feature at Movies@Main at the Akron Public Library. The sequel stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Dick Van Dyke. The free showing starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The library is at 60 S. High St.

City cleanup

Take Pride in Barberton Day is at 9 a.m. Saturday. Residents and groups are invited to help clean and beautify the community. Gloves, trash bags and trash pickup is provided. To register, call 330-848-6653.

Breathe and relax

The Free World Tai Chi and Qigong Day event is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Akron Art Museum. Participants of all ages are invited to come play and learn tai chi and qigong breathing and movement techniques. The free event is in its 11th year and will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden.

Pancakes and planes

The MAPS Air Museum Spring Pancake Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Non-perishable food and school supplies to support local National Guard Reserve Units will be collected. Breakfast is $10 for adults and $6 for kids ages 12 and under. The MAPS Air Museum is on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Parkway just off state Route 241 (Massillon Road) in Green. For more, visit www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332.

Historical times

Vintage Days start at noon Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall. Actors portraying friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family will talk about life in the 1920s at the estate in the Manor House. There will be a game of vintage “base ball” on the Great Meadow from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is included with self-guided tour admission. The estate is at 714 North Portage Path in Akron.