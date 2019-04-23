ALLIANCE

Boy, 9, head-butts teacher,

kicks principal in groin

An elementary school student head-butted his teacher and kicked his principal in the groin after damaging items in a classroom and jumping on storage bins, according to Alliance police.

The 9-year-old boy was arrested at Parkway Elementary School, 1490 Parkway Blvd, when the incident took place last week. He was charged with disorderly conduct and being an unruly juvenile.

According to the police report, the boy pushed and kicked desks, threw classroom items, broke school storage bins by jumping up and down on them, screamed profanities “and other abhorrent statements in the vicinity of other students, head-butting his teacher, kicking the principal in the groin,” and struck and spat on the principal.

Although the child was charged, his responding parent refused to sign the boy’s “Promise to Appear” before a judge, the report showed.

CAMPAIGN TRIAL

Akron Ward 2 Councilman

Kilby to hold fundraiser

Ward 2 Councilman Bruce Kilby is hosting a “Dogs and Suds” fundraiser at 8 Point Bistro, 1994 Brittain Road, outside of Chapel Hill Mall, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25.

CLEVELAND

Airport seeks FBI help

for information screen woes

Cleveland's main airport has asked the FBI for help in determining why system problems have led to its flight and baggage claim information screens going blank.

Beacon Journal news partner News Channel 5 reports the FBI confirmed Tuesday it had been contacted by officials from the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The FBI said in a statement it's conducting a "collaborative assessment" to determine the cause of the problems but declined to release any additional information.

The airport issued a statement on Twitter early Tuesday saying the problems were caused by a "technical issue" and that it had not affected any flights.

The problem began Monday afternoon. The city said Monday that employee email at the airport also wasn't working.

MACEDONIA

Police: Woman scammed

out of $33,000

Police said Monday they are investigating after a Macedonia woman reported April 13 that she was scammed out of $33,000.

According to a police report, the woman said someone claiming to be a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent called her April 11 and claimed that her driver’s license and Social Security numbers were discovered in a vehicle in which a large amount of drugs had been found during a traffic stop in Texas.

The man asked the woman to tell him her Social Security number and that in order for the DEA to protect her information and accounts, she would need to wire transfer $33,000 to a bank account. The man said that once received, the money would be secured so that the courts and drug dealers would not be able to access it.

The woman said she went to the bank and arranged a transfer to a Chicago bank. Later, the man called again and asked that she wire more money. The woman said she spoke with her financial adviser and after he told her it was a scam, she told the man that she would not be sending any more money.

Police said they told the woman they would see what they could do and that she should report the matter to her bank and credit card providers, as well as to the Ohio Attorney General and Social Security Administration’s fraud hotlines.

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP

NEOMED to host groundbreaking

for medical building April 29

Northeast Ohio Medical University and Bio-Med Science Academy will host a groundbreaking at 1 p.m. April 29 for an 87,000-square-foot medical office building and school. The event is free.

The four-story facility, 4211 State Route 44, will include medical offices, a patient-simulation center and the new home for the STEM+M school’s Upper Academy.

The building will become the new home of the university’s Wasson Center, a simulation facility that provides training for students, health care professionals and first responders throughout the region.

The Bio-Med Science Academy attracts students from districts throughout Ohio and will increase its capacity as its Lower Academy ― seventh and eighth grade classes ― will move to the university’s campus once the Upper Academy moves to the new building. Students come from 42 school districts across Ohio.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse News Media Ohio Associated Press