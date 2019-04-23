PLAIN TWP. — Demolition of the former Edgefield Elementary School began Monday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., workers with Ray Bertolini Trucking of Akron began knocking down part of the western end of the brick three-story building at 2100 38th St. NW. They are expected to have the building leveled by Wednesday.

The work was delayed by nearly a month because a gas line needed to be moved.

The building, built in 1915, served as the Stark County Educational Service Center’s offices from 1992 until earlier this year when most of the ESC’s operations moved to the Advanced Technology Center on Stark State College’s main campus in Jackson Township.

Bertolini will demolish only the 21,000-square-foot section that was built in 1915. The Stark County ESC plans to use the roughly 7,000-square-foot section that was built in 1995 to house some technology and for meeting and classroom space. There are no plans to erect a new building on the site, officials have said.

