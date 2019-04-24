Despite widespread public support for a 15-year-old charged with stabbing his former stepfather during a domestic dispute last week, the injured man said Tuesday the boy should have minded his own business.

Police reports on the April 19 incident detail a physical confrontation between Christopher D. Curry and the boy’s mother in which officers were told she was struck in the face, choked and tackled to the ground. However, a domestic violence charge against Curry was dismissed this week in Akron Municipal Court.

After the 150-pound woman was pinned to the ground by the 280-pound Curry, her teen son acted, according to the police report. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound youth has been charged with felonious assault and was placed in custody before being released to his mother.

The teen has been praised on social media sites after stories about the Good Friday incident appeared in local media. Hundreds of comments on Facebook and other sites defend his actions as protecting his mother and criticize the felonious assault charge he faces.

According to a Summit County Juvenile Court spokesman, the teen will have a pretrial hearing Monday before a Juvenile Court magistrate. He has been appointed a public defender.

But Curry, who is the father of a 20-month-old child with the woman, took issue with the police report, denying in a phone interview Tuesday that he did anything wrong.

Curry said he was stabbed several times during a “chaotic” incident at his ex-wife's Lakeshore Drive home in Akron.

“He stabbed me in my back four times and he punctured my lungs,” Curry said. “They had a tube in my side draining fluid out of my lungs.”

Curry said he was lying on top of the teen’s mother after she threatened to hit him with an object. He said a relative accompanied him to the residence and viewed the entire incident.

“My niece was there the whole time,” Curry said. “There was a whole lot of chaos.”

Curry said the incident would have been resolved without the boy’s actions.

“All he had to do is stay out of his mom’s business [and] stay in a child’s place,” Curry said. “I was attacked. I was stabbed. I was the victim.”

Although Curry said the teen “did what he thought he was supposed to do,” the youth made the wrong decision and should pay for his actions.

“He did the crime,” Curry said. “I’m the one that was laid up for five days.”

The teen’s mother did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday and was not at her Lakeshore Drive home. Early Wednesday afternoon, a woman answering the mother’s phone said the family declined to comment.

Lawyer William Millard, appointed as public defender for the teen, did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Marge Koosed, professor emeritus at the University of Akron School of Law, said that the details of the case will help determine the extent of the teen’s culpability. His defense, she said, could include information about possible past abuse and his state of mind at the time of the attack.

In many states, Koosed said, a defense-of-others law parallels that of self-defense. In a case like this, Koosed said, an attorney may argue that the teen believed his mother to be in imminent danger.

“He has to reasonably believe his mother is in danger of seriously bodily harm or death,” Koosed said.

Although initial public response to the boy’s actions may be sympathetic, the law requires a full effort to understand all the facts in a case, Koosed said.

“It sounds like some of those facts are known,” Koosed said. “But some of those still have to be discovered.”

