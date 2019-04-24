Belmont College student Heidi Fitzgerald, has been named a 2019 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.



This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate on a national scale. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa.



Fitzgerald, from Cambridge, graduated from Belmont College in December 2018 with an Associate’s Degree in Mental Health Technology.



"Education helps ensure that young people can realize their full potential," said Helen Smith Price, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation. "The Coca-Cola Foundation places a high priority on supporting education to help build strong communities."



New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar was selected from each state.



"We congratulate Heidi for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize her outstanding achievements," said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. "Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach."



The New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars will be recognized during the Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Congress in San Francisco, Calif., in October 2019.



About Phi Theta Kappa



Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of college students to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.



About The Coca-Cola Foundation



The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, visit coca-colagivingback.com.