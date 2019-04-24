COLUMBUS — Ohio State University police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of a female student in a residence-hall shower that might have been recorded on a cellphone.

No charge has been filed, but a search warrant and documents filed in Franklin County Municipal Court outline the allegations:

The victim told OSU police that on April 12, she attended a fraternity party with a male friend and had consumed a few alcoholic drinks, including one from the cup of an unknown male. She couldn’t recall what happened the rest of the night and suspected that a drink had been drugged.

The victim’s roommate later told her that she had returned with her friend and another unidentified male to her dorm room in Canfield Hall at 2:30 a.m. April 13. The victim was wearing clothes belonging to her male friend.

The male friend told the roommate that he had placed the woman in the shower to wash off vomit. However, the roommate said the man later confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

On April 14, another male friend of the victim told her he was shown a cellphone video by the man who attended the party with her. The video showed a man and woman — their faces were obscured — having sexual intercourse in the shower. The incident allegedly occurred in the Smith-Steeb residence hall.

The victim suffered bruises to her head, left eye, both forearms, hips and inner thighs. She went to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center for a sexual-assault examination and collection of evidence.

A search warrant to obtain the cellphone and other electronic devices of the man who accompanied the victim was granted by a Franklin County municipal judge. The man’s cellphone was turned over by the office of attorney Sam Shamansky, who is representing the male.

