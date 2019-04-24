RICHFIELD — Revere graduate and Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be inducted into the high school’s Hall of Fame on Friday.

The 2011 Revere graduate helped the Minutemen compile a record of 40-6 overall and 28-0 in league games during his final two years. He left as the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots for a career, a season and a game upon graduating.

Nance Jr. accepted a scholarship to the University of Wyoming, where he helped the Cowboy’s to a Mountain West tournament title and its first NCAA Tournament since 2001-02. In his four-year college career at Wyoming, Nance averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 123 games.

In the 2015 NBA draft, he was selected in the first round (27th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers. In February 2018, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was allowed by the NBA to wear his father Larry Nance Sr.’s retired #22 — the same number he wore at Revere and Wyoming.

In 2018, he signed a four-year extension with the Cavaliers. He currently has played in more than 250 NBA games, averaging 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

In January 2017, Nance and Noah Weber, who were both diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, founded Athletes vs. Crohn’s & Colitis.