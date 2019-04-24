MEDINA — A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of weapons while under disability after he was accused of pointing a gun at another man in the 300 block of West Union Street.

Dominic Crisafi of Parma, who was indicted last year by the Medina County grand jury on a charge of drug trafficking and is scheduled to go on trial in May, fled the scene in a red vehicle and was later stopped on Court Street, police said. Authorities said they found a handgun, ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

He was booked into the county jail.

Police said additional charges will be presented to the grand jury.