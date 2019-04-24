The 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has collected nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through the program. Liquids, needles and sharps will not be accepted.

About 6,000 collection sites — manned by nearly 5,000 law enforcement agencies — will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

The disposal program is free and anonymous.

“We know of many cases where leftover pain pills have led to an opioid addiction,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement. “Properly disposing of these pills is one important step anyone can take to get involved in turning the tide on the opioid epidemic that has caused so much pain here in Ohio.”