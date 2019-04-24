Street art of Hussle

pops up in Los Angeles

Along busy highways, on the sides of buildings and inside a school basketball court, more than 50 colorful murals of Nipsey Hussle have popped up in Los Angeles since the beloved rapper and community activist was gunned down outside his clothing store.

Some show the rapper gazing into the sky or bowing his head. One has him standing with angel wings. Others include inspiring quotes. The street artists who created the work said they want his legacy to grow.

“His passing led me to rediscover him under a completely new light," said Levi Ponce, who created an elaborate mural in one day. A lyric from his song "Victory Lap" was written above his head.

Kardashian clan member

Disick gets own show

The "lord," as in Scott Disick, is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children and a frequent face on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will star in "Flip It like Disick," which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate. The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

Disick jokingly bought his lordship online several years ago.

Spears reassures fans

that she'll 'be back'

Britney Spears says that though her family has been stressed lately, she's doing OK.

The pop star on Tuesday posted a video to her Instagram, telling her fans: "Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry. I'll be back very soon."

In January, she said she was putting her career on indefinite hiatus for the sake of her father, who is sick.