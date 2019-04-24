MASSILLON — Sugardale hot dogs are taking on a different look and expanding options for customers.

In May, the company will begin selling a new line of uncured, nitrate-free hot dogs, along with its traditional hot dogs. It’s the first time the company has offered uncured, nitrate-free hot dogs.

All of Sugardale’s products will be sold in new contemporary packaging design that features vibrant colors.

Brittany Julian, director for marketing and communications at Fresh Mark, said the new line and packaging are “shaking up the hot dog case and reminding everyone why hot dogs bring us so much joy.”

The pleasure of eating a hot dog is a part of a marketing program Fresh Mark — parent company to Sugardale — is launching as it introduces the new styles.

The campaign is called Hot Dog Out Loud, and it comes with a website and hashtag. Customers are encouraged to tell stories about their love for hot dogs by visiting www.hotdogoutloud.com or using social media and including #HotDogConfessions with the story.

Julian said hot dogs evoke plenty of memories and personal stories from people, and several already have been offered.

“We’ve seen some really great responses,” she said. “We love seeing those stories shared across social media, especially when strangers come together over their favorite hot dog toppings or childhood memories.”

The goal is to remind people that hot dogs are fun and the unofficial food for good times, Julian said.

The four uncured styles are 100% beef, pork and beef, pork and chicken, and 100% turkey. Locally, Giant Eagle and Buehler’s grocery stores will offer the new products.

The new lines join Sugardale’s traditional line, the super dogs, jumbo hot dogs, Polish sausage and smoked sausage. All of the traditional styles are made with chicken and pork.

Sugardale formed in 1920 and has produced hot dogs, bacon, ham, dry sausage and deli meats. Fresh Mark is based in Massillon, with operations in Canton and Salem. Its brands include Superior meats. The privately held company employs about 3,000 people.

