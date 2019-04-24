Windham's superintendent won't be paid while she deals with criminal charges, the Windham Board of Education decided during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

The unanimous vote to suspend Windham Superintendent Laura Amero came after a 14-minute executive session, and neither the board nor acting Superintendent Gregg Isler made any remarks regarding the vote. Amero, who became superintendent Feb. 1, was scheduled to earn $96,500 per year.

Amero, 35, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old high school student in 2017 and attempting to have sexual relations with another student when he was 16 and 17 between 2015 and 2017, according to the indictment filed in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

“We can bring in counselors but right now we haven’t seen that problem,” Board President Darryl McGuire said after the meeting. “The acting superintendent is on top of that with the principals and are working on that issue, but our main focus is concentrating on education.”

According to McGuire, the board will begin a search for a new superintendent “in due time,” and while there is not currently an internal investigation, “we have discussed it.” The district continues to cooperate with law enforcement, he said.

Isler also was directed to report the suspension to the Ohio Department of Education and to inform ODE of the offense for which Amero was indicted. He will also send a copy of the resolution to Amero.

Amero is facing two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery in connection with one of the victims, now age 18, two fourth-degree felonies of attempted sexual battery in connection with the second victim, now 19, and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a crime victim or witness. The intimidation allegedly took place March 28, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty to all counts via video at her arraignment Monday morning and was released on a $350,000 cash bond.

Amero was placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of April after the Windham board was notified of alleged misconduct. The board appointed Isler, who was superintendent before Amero, acting superintendent on April 2.

According to a press release from the district, administrators and the board learned of the indictment Monday morning, when the district was on spring break.

A pretrial for Amero is scheduled for May 31 in Portage County Common Pleas Court.