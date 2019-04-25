A 35-year-old Akron woman told police she was shot Wednesday while she was a passenger in a car being driven along a residential street in East Akron.

Police received calls about shots fired in the 400 block of Weeks Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday. But when they responded, they didn't find the woman because the man with her drove her to Summa Akron City's emergency room.

The woman was struck twice in the arm and is expected to recover.

She and the man she was with told police two men in another vehicle opened fire on their 2019 Ford Escape.

Police said stray bullets from the shooting also hit an unoccupied house on Weeks Street.