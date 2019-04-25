The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Dennis J. Geiger, 48, of Canton, as the man who was found dead of an apparent suicide on April 17 on a Kent train track.

Kent police and fire responded at 11:15 p.m. to the lower railroad tracks along the Cuyahoga River near the West Main Street bridge following an alert by the railway conductor, according to a Kent Police report.

Police could not immediately identify the man, according to the report, but found a bank card and a business card with his name on it on the body. The medical examiner’s office positively identified him using fingerprints.

Geiger’s family told police he had taken an Uber to Kent and that he had spent time in Kent when he was younger. A suicide note was discovered and police are investigating.

Geiger had a history of drug-related criminal convictions, according to Portage County court records.

Suicide deaths hit a record number in 2018, according to the Portage County Coroner’s Office. A total of 31 suicides were recorded last year in Portage County, more than any other year since the coroner’s office began tracking the numbers in 1891.

The number of people who died by suicide in Ohio last year was also on the rise, according to the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Portage County.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call the local crisis hotline, 330-296-3555 or 330-678-4357 or text 4hope to 741741.

