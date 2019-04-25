BARBERTON — The city is launching its 2019 street resurfacing program this week.

Barbicas Construction Co. Inc. of Akron will serve as the contractor for the $1.3 million program, which will include both arterial and residential streets.

“We continue to address street resurfacing within our community thanks to our residents and the passage of Issue 8," Barberton Mayor Bill Judge said in a prepared statement. “With this year’s program, we will add to the 78 lane miles of roadway that have already been resurfaced through this funding since 2014.”

The streets are:

• Washington Avenue: 5th Street NE to East State Street

• West Park Avenue: 9th Street NW to Wooster Road N

• Summit Street: Morgan Street to dead end

• Morgan Street: Madison Avenue to Summit Road

• Hiram Street: East State to Summit

• Hiram Street: Newton Street to West Way Street

• Hillsdale Avenue: All

• Perry Avenue: 17th Street NW to dead end

• Quincy Street: South Van Buren Avenue to 2nd Street SE

• Green Street: Grand Boulevard to dead end

• East Hopocan Avenue: 6th Street NE to 9th Street NE

• 6th Street NE: East Tuscawaras Avenue to Robinson Avenue

• 25th Street SW: Wooster Road W to dead end

• 3rd Street SE: Snyder Avenue to new pavement

• Liberty Avenue: All

• Foxglove Circle: All

The city said Issue 8 funding also was the key driver in the community receiving $8.8 million from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) for street work scheduled to start in fiscal year 2021.