Raise a glass to Ohio craft beer.

The Buckeye State has reclaimed the No. 4 spot nationwide in craft beer production after a one-year hiccup and it's also closing in fast on having 300 craft breweries.

The Brewers Association, a Boulder, Colorado-based trade group, released state-specific statistics this week, showing that Ohio craft breweries produced nearly 1.4 million barrels last year. The association also said there were 290 craft breweries operating in the state — compared to 47 at the beginning of 2012.

"We’re still growing as a craft beer state and the fact that we’re making more beer is something to be proud of for sure," said Justin Hemminger, spokesman for the Columbus-based Ohio Craft Brewers Association. "The numbers still show there’s room for growth."

The Buckeye State had been ranked fourth from 2014 to 2016, but then fell to fifth in 2017. It bounced over Florida to regain the No. 4 ranking.

The top five producing states were, in order: Pennsylvania (3.7 million barrels), California (3.4 million), Colorado (1.5 million), Ohio (1.39 million) and Florida (1.37 million). North Dakota ranked last with 16,378 barrels.

Pennsylvania was aided by being home to D.G. Yuengling & Son.

Meanwhile, the production figures in Ohio were buoyed by three major breweries that all rank among the top 50 beer-makers by volume in the nation: Samuel Adams in Cincinnati, Great Lakes in Cleveland and Rhinegeist in Cincinnati.

Bart Watson, chief economist with the Brewers Association, said Ohio is a microcosm of the larger craft beer industry, with many regional brewers not growing much, if at all. Rhinegeist is an exception.

"At the same time, Ohio is one of the states seeing the most small brewery openings, so there is tremendous dynamism from the smallest breweries that is offsetting any losses from the regionals," Watson said.

He noted that federal Tax and Trade Bureau figures show that "premise use" production grew by 46 percent or more than 30,000 barrels in Ohio.

"That’s where the growth is largely coming from, smaller, newer entrants who are focusing on local distribution and at-the-brewery sales," Watson said.

Akronym Brewing co-founder and brewer Shawn Adams said there's room for more growth in Ohio, noting that craft beer has a 13 percent share of the overall beer market. His Akron brewery opened at 58 E. Market St. last year.

"We need to get non-craft drinkers to drink craft beer," Adams said. "We have plenty of room for more growth if we can do that. That’s one of the reasons we make an American lager. I think it’s important to get those people to switch over to craft lagers."

In the Brewers Association report, Ohio ranked eighth based on the number of breweries. Ohio saw 50 breweries open last year. The state also ranked seventh for economic impact, which was estimated at $2.6 billion — although that figure is from 2016.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association said it plans to release a new economic study soon.

The state group also estimated that there are now 299 craft breweries in Ohio because several have opened since the Brewers Association study was completed. There are about 65 breweries in planning, meaning the growth will continue, Hemminger said.

"We’re excited to see where the industry is going," he said.

