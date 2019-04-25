CLEVELAND — Diebold Nixdorf has been a company in transition, and the process is extending to its board of directors.

Four new members — including a pair recommended by shareholders — were elected to the board Thursday during the annual shareholders meeting. Over the past 15 months, Diebold Nixdorf has added seven new faces — Gerrard B. Schmid, president and chief executive officer among them — to the expanded 13-member board. Members serve one-year terms.

In addition to electing board members, shareholders rejected a compensation plan for select executives and approved an amendment to an equity and performance incentive plan.

Shareholders narrowly rejected the executive compensation proposal, with preliminary counts showing more than 28 million shares cast opposed the idea, while 25 million shares favored the move. Diebold Nixdorf has more than 76.5 million shares outstanding and more than 65.2 million voted by proxy.

Part of the executive compensation proposal was changed by Diebold Nixdorf's directors in an April 15 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The board eliminated a discretionary quarterly bonus program that rewarded five leading executives. The company said the program was being suspended after it accomplished a goal of stabilizing operations and retaining key personnel.

During the open voting period on shareholder proposals, Schmid offered a review of the past year. He said Diebold Nixdorf "navigated some very challenging situations," but ended 2018 with momentum and left him "encouraged by the foundation we are building for a stronger future."

Diebold Nixdorf launched a program called DN Now to cut costs by making the company's operations less complicated and streamlining the product offerings, Schmid said.

The company faced a liquidity squeeze as the second quarter ended when Diebold Nixdorf AG shareholders in Germany moved to redeem their shares. A combination of supply chain delays and higher service costs hurt the second quarter performance and that prompted the reaction by German shareholders. Diebold Nixdorf had to scramble and raise $650 million of new capital to cover share redemptions totaling $300 million.

The stock market reacted by pushing down the value of Diebold Nixdorf shares, which didn't sit well with some shareholders. Toward the end of 2018, with the stock price falling below $5 per share, some Diebold Nixdorf shareholders began pushing for more changes.

New York-based GAMCO Investors, led by Mario Gambelli, suggested three candidates for the Diebold Nixdorf board. After discussions, two of Gabelli's candidates — Arthur Anton and Matthew Goldfarb — were recommended for the board. Both were elected Thursday.

Anton is chairman and chief executive officer of Swagelok Co., based in Solon. Anton joined Swagelok in 1998 as chief financial officer. He also serves on the board at Sherwin-Williams Co., Olympic Steel, University Hospitals and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Goldfarb is a founding partner of Southport Midstream Partners, based in Westport, Conn.

The other new board members are Reynolds C. Bish, CEO and director of Kofax Limited in Irvine, Calif., and Kent M. Stahl, a retired partner from Wellington Management Co. in Boston. They were selected to replace Richard L. Crandall and Gale S. Fitzgerald, who retired from the board. Crandall had been a member since 1996 and Fitzgerald joined the board in 1999.

Other board members who have joined in the past 15 months are Schmid, hired in February 2018 to replace Andy W. Mattes who resigned in December 2017; Bruce H. Besanko, a retail industry veteran who replaced Rajesh K. Soin in September; and Ellen M. Costello, a financial industry veteran who replaced Juergen Wunram, the former chief operating officer who retired.

The changes seem to have met investor approval. Since Jan. 1, Diebold Nixdorf's share price has improved from less than $3 per share to more than $13 per share. Thursday shares closed at $12.71, down 31 cents. The company reports first quarter financial results on Tuesday.