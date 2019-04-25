A Fairlawn planning commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the planned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Hospital on Embassy Parkway has been canceled.

Bill Arnold with the city’s zoning, housing and residential building department said the meeting was canceled because not enough members of the planning commission would be present at the meeting. A new date for the meeting has not been set.

A Summit County Common Pleas judge recently ordered the commission to reconsider its approval for the $100 million project because the body didn't take into account whether the height of the facility is compatible with the surrounding residential property.

Crystal Clinic announced plans last year to build a nearly 50-foot tall, 160,000-square-foot hospital with 12 operating rooms and 60 inpatient beds in the Embassy Park commercial park.

The project has faced fierce criticism from homeowners in Bath whose properties abut the park.

The commission had also been set to discuss the case at its April 11 meeting, but it was withdrawn from the agenda the day before the meeting.