HUDSON — One of the newest faces at the Hudson City Schools is already an active city resident.

The school board this week officially approved 4-0 the hiring of Phillip Butto as district treasurer under a three-year contract. Butto, who will make $117,900 a year, will start Aug. 1.

He replaces Kathryn Sines, who will retire July 31 after a 26-year career as a school financial officer, the last eight of those years with the Hudson City Schools. Sines agreed to delay retirement and stay with the school district in March 2018.

"I love what I do and I am passionate about education," Butto said. "I can think of no better way to give back to my community than serving them as the treasurer/CFO of Hudson City Schools.”

Butto said he, his wife Angie and his children have been Hudson residents for nearly seven years. Two of his sons, Alex, 13, and Samuel, 7, attend the Hudson City Schools, and his youngest son Oliver, 5, will become an Explorer in August.

Hudson’s treasurer also serves as the treasurer of the Six District Educational Compact, a consortium of the Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Kent, Stow-Munroe, Tallmadge and Woodridge school districts. Compensation for these duties are shared equally among the six participating school districts for a total salary of $6,304.

“Phil’s strong background and experience combined with an attitude of openness will enable continuity in the solid fiscal management practices and culture of transparency established by Kathryn Sines,” Superintendent Phil Herman said. “We look forward to having Phil join our administrative team.”

Butto is a 1996 graduate of Youngstown State University, according to information provided by the Hudson City Schools. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, with a major in accounting and a minor in economics. He began his career as a school treasurer/CFO in 2000. Since that time, he has served in several area school districts including, Keystone Local in LaGrange, Ravenna and is currently completing his third year as treasurer/CFO of the Kenston Local School District in Chagrin Falls.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC