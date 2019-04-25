Kelly’s Grief Center will be offering Suicide Loss, Accidental Overdose Loss and Spouse Loss groups beginning the week of April 30. The groups are designed to help those who have lost a loved one and are led by professional licensed counselors.



• Accidental Overdose Loss group Tuesdays for 10 weeks



• Suicide Loss group Tuesdays for 10 weeks



• Spouse Loss group Tuesdays or Wednesdays for eight weeks



All groups are open to all, regardless of ethnic, cultural and faith backgrounds and are held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Acorn Alley II, 135 E. Erie St., Suite 302, Kent. Dinner is from 6 to 6:30 p.m.



Cost is $50 for entire group of eight or 10 weeks. No one is denied services due to inability to pay. For more information, call 330-593-5959 or visit the website at http://tinyurl.com/Kellysgriefgroups.