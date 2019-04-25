Trump on climate

Climate change isn’t even mentioned in the overview document of the 2020 Trump administration budget. Yet it clearly expresses how the government views climate change. In the fine print, released individually by separate agencies, it proposes numerous cuts to climate research, adaptation and renewable energy programs.

When the administration’s own scientists have pointed to worsening impacts in the U.S. and climate scientists globally are warning that there’s barely a decade to slash emissions, the administration doesn’t even give a nod to the growing concern over climate change.

The 31 percent, or $2.8 billion, proposed cut to the Environmental Protection Agency shows this clearly. One of the results would be the elimination of the EPA’s Global Change Research Office, which provides scientific information to policymakers on the threats posed by climate change. This office’s report on the National Climate Assessment warned of the growing impacts of climate change, and was dismissed by President Trump.

Thankfully, thus far, Congress hasn’t been willing to accept such cuts and has kept the EPA’s budget basically intact. It’s important that those who care about the Earth’s future tell their members of Congress to resist such cuts in the next budget, too.

Alison Seefeldt, Akron



Sorrow after bombings

I was beyond saddened when I heard of the large death toll from the Sri Lanka church and hotel bombings on Easter Sunday. Not only were worshipers celebrating one of their holiest days of the year, the terrorists who committed these atrocities claim to be from an Islamic organization. With full conviction and as an Ahmadi Muslim, I wish to inform that such acts have nothing to do with the true teachings of Islam.

While such individuals and groups try to bring houses of worship down, the Quran commands Muslims to protect them. While such individuals attempt to alienate non-Muslims, the Prophet Muhammad's example was to forge bonds with all people irrespective of their creed.

I pray that the individuals are brought to justice and that this event does not break down the extensive history of interfaith dialogue and relations between Muslims and Christians.

Labeeb Ahmad, North Canton

Vice president, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association of Cleveland

Keith works hard

Over the years we have had the opportunity to work with several Akron City Council representatives. For the upcoming primary election, Marilyn Keith, without question, has earned our votes. She has proved herself to be attentive and responsive and as a bridge-builder works hard to improve Akron. She cares about her constituents.

We thank her for all her past efforts and believe she will be a valuable asset as an at-large member of council.

Phil and Linda Marcin, Akron

Men go scot-free

I completely agree with the writer of the April 20 letter “Into foster care,” that the effect of the “heartbeat bill” will be an exponential need for foster homes.

One way for the law's supporters to balance this blatantly sexist issue is to treat the man responsible for the unwanted pregnancy to an equally draconian measure — a mandatory vasectomy. We could call it the “heartbreak bill” because the men involved will be boohooing all the way to the doctor’s office.

Elizabeth Feeney, Stow

Don't blame teen

Regarding the April 23 article “Police: Teen stabs man during attack on mom,” the 15-year-old boy was defending his mom. I think this young man should be thanked instead of being arrested and charged. He was acting to protect the mom he loves from harm. Charges should be dropped.

Darlene Thompson, Cuyahoga Falls