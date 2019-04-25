Akron police are looking for a man and and woman charged with felonious assault connected to an attack in East Akron Wednesday.

The incident happened about 11 p.m. near South Arlington Street and Jenkins Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man sprawled in the middle of the road with visible injuries. His 38-year-old girlfriend, who was also hurt, was nearby.

Witnesses told police a black, 2008 Saturn hit the man. Then a man and woman emerged from the Saturn and attacked the injured man and his girlfriend. The couple then fled in the Saturn.

The injured man, who was hit in the head with a chunk of asphalt, and his girlfriend were expected to survive, police said.

Police signed warrants for the arrest of Crystal L. Moss, 32, and Thomas Mendenhall, age unknown.

Officers said an argument earlier in the day between Moss and the injured man preceded the attack.