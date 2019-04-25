MEDINA TWP. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5137 is trying to raise $1 million to build a new facility, the Medina Gazette reports.

The post building, constructed in 1954 and located at 3916 Pearl Road, is too small, as the veterans group has added nearly 300 new members over the last three years, the newspaper said.

“We need to support the growing number of veterans coming here,” Scotty Kopfstein, past post commander, told the Gazette.

To donate, call Kopfstein at 330-242-1518 or quartermaster Pete Barnard at 330-725-0884.

To read the full story, go to:: http://www.medina-gazette.com/Medina-County/2019/04/24/Growing-VFW-seeks-to-build-1-million-post.html.