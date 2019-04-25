Evidence of a late-night shooting in East Akron sat outside Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room Thursday morning: A car with at least eight bullet holes in the windshield, clustered around where the driver would be sitting.

Akron police said a 44-year-old Norton man told them the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Arlington Street near Johnston Street after he stopped to talk to two women in a car next to his.

The Norton man said a man approached, demanded his property and then fired several shots at him. At least one of the bullets hit the man in the leg, police said.

The injured man drove himself to Summa Akron City and was expected to survive.

Police interviewed the man at the hospital and took note of the damage to his 2019 Ford Fusion.

No arrests had been made in the case as of early Thursday afternoon.