Bond 25 launches;

Malek to play villain

The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's fifth and final installment as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.

Craig, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and director Cary Fukunaga on Thursday launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels. The still untitled movie will be partly set in Jamaica, which was also a setting in "Dr. No" and "Live and Let Die."

Rami Malek, fresh off his Oscar win for "Bohemian Rhapsody," is joining the cast as the villain. In a videotaped message, Malek said he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25.

Craig has said this will be his final turn in the tuxedo.

'Originals,' featuring Prince

recordings, out in June

A new Prince album, featuring his recordings of 15 songs he wrote for other artists, will be released in June.

The late artist’s estate announced Thursday that the album, titled “Originals,” will begin streaming exclusively on Tidal on June 7 (in honor of Prince’s birthday). The album’s songs were selected by Troy Carter, on behalf of the estate, and Jay-Z.

Warner Bros. Records will then release the recordings, sourced directly from Prince’s archive of “Vault” recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD on June 21; 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19.

In addition to Prince’s original 1984 version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” (which was issued in 2018 as a standalone single), “Originals” features 14 previously unreleased recordings of songs Prince wrote for other artists, including the Time, Vanity 6, Sheila E., Apollonia 6, Jill Jones, the Family and Mazarati.