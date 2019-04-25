The pro-am outing for the upcoming Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club has proven so popular that a second pro-am day has been added, Crain's Cleveland Business reports.

The main pro-am, in which a member of the Champions Tour plays with a foursome, is July 10. The second pro-am is July 8. The tournament begins July 11.

The foursomes start at $25,000, plus taxes, the business publication said.

"The pro-am has been extremely well-received," Don Padgett III, who has served as executive director of the Bridgestone Invitational/Senior Players Championship since 2007, told Crain's. "The last one we had was the 1998 World Series of Golf. There's still some of those people that, way back then, supported that, and now they're back in a much bigger way. That's been a lot of fun."

