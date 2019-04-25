The University of Akron will receive $1.3 million in state funds for renovations at its main campus, state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, announced Thursday in a news release.

The state will contract with Suburban Maintenance & Construction of North Royalton to replace and renovate campus walkways, roadways, steps, ramps, bridges and curb cuts. The replacements will help improve deteriorated conditions that have contributed to pedestrian accidents and vehicular damage on campus, according to the release.

“I am happy to see the University of Akron receiving important investment from the state in its infrastructure,” House Democratic Leader Sykes said. “These renovations are necessary to keep our campus up-to-date and ready to challenge, inspire and prepare the next generation of business and civic leaders for the jobs of the future.”

The funding was approved at Monday’s meeting of the state Controlling Board, a panel that oversees state spending.