REUNIONS

Central High School's Class of 1969: A 50th class reunion celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Papa Joe's Restaurant, 1561 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Socializing will start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Registration deadline is July 1. For information, contact Brenda (Shipley) Ferguson at 330-671-7103 or Jeannette (Mitchell) Connell at jconnell@visitakron-summit.org.

Chardon High School's Class of 1969: The class will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Friday, June 14, at Bass Lake Tavern, 426 South St., Chardon. The event will include food, a cash bar, music, a trivia contest and more. Class members who have not received information on the event or have questions about it should contact Joanie Taddeo at jtaddeo@hotmail.com.

East High School’s Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at The Venue, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. Cost is $50 per person. Cash bar. Merchandise will be available for cash only. Also, a tour at East High School from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. For more details, contact Joe Cotton at 330-289-9231 or email him at Jcotton685@sbcglobal.net.

North High School's Class of 1949: 70th year Class Reunion Luncheon will be held 11:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Sheraton Suites, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. $12 per person. Please RSVP to Chuck Maggio: 330-865-4615 or twomaggios@aol.com.

Stow High School's Class of 1979: A 40th class reunion celebration will be held at the Stow Youth Baseball Hall, 4157 Hudson Drive, on Saturday, July 27. Reservations can be made through PayPal by typing in bullockm1979@gmail.com. A $40 ticket includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks. Attire will be casual. Golf is being scheduled for the day. Visit Stow High Class of 1979 on Facebook for details. Questions about the reunion or golf outing can be directed to Mike Bullock at bullockm1979@gmail.com or left on the Facebook page.

Chaney High School's Class of 1974: A 45th reunion featuring dinner, dancing and the sounds of John Reese Project and Vegas will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at Waypoint at Westford Commons. Reservations are required. The weekend celebration starts 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, for 1960s-1980s Chaney graduates at Saxon Club in Youngstown. An alumni golf outing is set for Aug. 31. To reserve a tee time or for more information, contact Jim Mullally at coachjim9125@icloud.com or 330-720-1651. It will be followed by a casual meet-up at Kennsington►CQ◄ Golf Club. For more information, contact Susan Callos Ryan at susanaryan2@aol.com, 330-565-0726 or check out the class page on Facebook.

