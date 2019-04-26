Nick Albrecht’s great-great grandfather, who founded what is now called Acme Fresh Market more than 100 years ago, likely never imagined beer taps in some of his groceries and selling more than a dozen flavors of sparkling water, let alone bottled water.

Friday, Albrecht, 42, was named president of Greater Akron’s hometown grocery, continuing the tradition begun by Acme founder Frederick Wilhelm Albrecht in 1891.

Acme’s board of directors elected Albrecht to the post Friday. He previously served as executive vice president of the 16-store company.

“I am honored and excited to accept the challenge of leading Acme Fresh Market into the future,” he said in a news release.

Albrecht, who has been with Acme for 15 years, said the company’s 2,300 employees are up to the challenge of satisfying customers in the highly competitive grocery industry.

Albrecht said in the interview that his mission is to continue to make Acme the “easiest place to shop,” as well as offering the “best deals” and assortment of items.

Albrecht succeeds Jim Trout, whom the board elected to the new position of vice president, special projects.

“Nick has a deep respect for our associates, customers, and our community,” Trout said n the news release.

Trout, who has been with Acme for 45 years, became president in 2014, succeeding Nick Albrecht's father, Steve Albrecht. Steve Albrecht remains chairman of the board.

A West Point Military Academy graduate, Nick Albrecht, joined Acme after serving in the U.S. Army. He was an Army Ranger, served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, rose to the rank of captain, and served in the Iraq War.

He graduated with honors from the University Of Akron law school and passed the bar in 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back with Ohio.com and Saturday’s Akron Beacon Journal for updates.