Akron police are asking the public for help in finding a 14-year-old girl, according to a department Facebook post.

Haylee E. Tunberg of Akron was last seen leaving her home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday and getting into a 2006-15 model white sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof in the 1100 block of Karen Drive, police said.

She is white, 5'4", 135 pounds and was wearing a blue Indians hoodie, jeans with rips in them, white flip-flops and three bracelets, police said.

Anyone with information on Haylee's whereabouts is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490.