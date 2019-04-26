CUYAHOGA FALLS: Emergency crews from Cuyahoga Falls and Akron responded to a fire at the Bemis manufacturing plant on Akron-Peninsula Road this morning.

Smoke, but no flames were seen coming from the back of the consumer product packaging manufacturer at 1972 Akron-Peninsula Road a little before 11 a.m. as emergency crews arrived.

Employees were standing outside in the rain.

A manager declined comment, saying she needed to keep the area clear for emergency crews.

Plumbing contractors told a reporter that they had been working on a bathroom at the plant and alarms went off and an announcement came on to evacuate. They believe a machine in the back of the plant caught fire.

Kelli Crawford-Smith, a city of Cuyahoga Falls spokeswoman, said at 1 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished and the source was under investigation. One employee was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Employees were still evacuated from the building at that time, she said.

Representatives for the public relations firm representing the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company were not available for immediate comment and did not return a call seeking information about the fire.

According to it's website, Bemis produces packaging for food, consumer products, healthcare and industrial products. The Cuyahoga Falls location is a label division, according to an Internet search.



