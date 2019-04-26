GenFed Credit Union has a new leader. Mike Doran took over as CEO for Joyce Jones who retired after more than 40 years with the credit union.

Doran was a volunteer with GenFed including over ten years as an Audit Committee Member and two years as the Audit Committee Chair. GenFed has its roots as the credit union for the former General Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron.

The credit union has 24,000 account holders and branches in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Locally GenFed can provide credit union services to anyone in Medina, Summit and Portage Counties.

Doran spent 17 years working for GM Financial (previously Americredit). As the Regional Sales Manager and Area General Manager at GM Financial, Mike focused on strategic leadership, operations, growth, and sales.

Mike graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science, Finance Degree.

He lives in Medina with his wife and three children.