Kent State University trustees are scheduled to take action on the school's presidential search on Monday.

A notice emailed Friday to media outlets said the board of trustees will gather for a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The notice said the meeting's purpose will be to "discuss matters related to the presidential search." No other details about what the meeting would be about was provided.

Kent State spokeswoman Emily Vincent said trustees are expected to take action.

Trustees are aiming to select a new president by the time President Beverly Warren steps down.

Warren, appointed president in 2014, said last year that she will resign July 1.

In December, KSU hired a search firm, Russell Reynolds Associates of New York, to assist in the presidential search. The company's proposal recommends a closed search.

Kent State, with a main campus enrollment of about 27,000 students, appears to be following the same process it did in its last two presidential searches — shielding its progress from public view — an approach that has prompted criticism from advocates for transparency in taxpayer-supported institutions.

Both times, names of finalists were not released.

The University of Akron and Northeast Ohio Medical University also are hunting for new presidents.

In December, UA trustees broadened that university's presidential search committee. The committee — which previously was made up only of trustees — now includes leaders from various campus groups. At the same time, the trustees took steps to close the search process.

Katie Byard can be reached at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com.