ROOTSTOWN TWP. — Student OutReach to Area Residents (SOAR), the Northeast Ohio Medical University's student-run free clinic, has announced its upcoming dates for free health care services for the community.

The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4, May 11, May 25, June 1, June 8, June 15, July 6, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

SOAR offers free primary care, chronic disease management, regular routine care, physical exams, basic labs and prescriptions for medications.

In 2017, the clinic was named Free Clinic of the Year by the Ohio Association of Free Clinics. Since its opening, the NEOMED student volunteers have provided 11,620 hours of service to the community.