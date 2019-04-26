Taylor Swift to open

Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift will open next week's Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single "ME!"

Swift released the colorful, upbeat song Friday morning, ending the weekslong search the pop star set off when she teased fans with clues about a new project.

She will kick off the awards show Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Mariah Carey, Madonna, Maluma, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul and BTS are also performing.

Swift, a 23-time Billboard Award winner, is nominated for top female artist and top touring artist at the show, which will air live on NBC.

Swift released "ME!" — featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco — on streaming services and also dropped its eye-popping music video Friday. It's the first single from her upcoming seventh album — the follow-up to 2017's "reputation."

Lin-Manuel Miranda

to attend exhibition

An exhibition that producers tout as a 360-degree immersive experience to expand on "Hamilton" the hit Broadway musical will enjoy a Chicago debut.

"Hamilton: The Exhibition" was to open Saturday in a temporary building erected on the city's Northerly Island along Lake Michigan. Producers said the exhibit's 19 rooms chronicle the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was scheduled to greet the first visitors Saturday morning. He also was one of the narrators on the exhibit's audio tour, along with members of the original Broadway production, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson.

Exhibit creative director David Korins said Miranda is "like your trusted sidekick" as visitors walk through Hamilton's life as a trader in St. Croix to his death in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr in 1804.