STOW — The city will embark on its “largest road program in the city’s history” this year, Mayor John Pribonic said.

City Council approved funds for the road program Thursday, allocating $2.8 million for the improvements. Last year the city funded its highest all-time road resurfacing program to date, which totaled more than $2 million. Pribonic said the program “will allow us to reduce our portion of roads remaining in poor condition to 1.17% of our overall lane miles by the end of the year.”

Finance Director John Baranek reported the final amount of the program has just been established after discussions with the administration and City Council.

“The funding will come from the capital improvements fund, the street construction fund, the permissive license tax fund and the water capital fund,” he said.

Chief of Staff and Service Director Nick Wren said $2.8 million will be eyed for road repairs in 2020, as well.

Councilman Mike Rasor said the city has a road rating system.

“And we’ve all known, for the past 10 years, that because of our failure to invest in the 2008-09 recession years, we have many roads that have been ranked as ‘poor,’ ‘very poor,’ or ‘failed’ for a long time and it’s not something that we take lightly,” Rasor said. “This is the year we can finally say we’ve saved our money up and that we feel confident that we can make this investment in infrastructure without cramping the city’s other financial needs.”

Reporter Ellin Walsh can be reached at 330-541-9419, ewalsh@recordpub.com or @EllinWalsh_RPC.