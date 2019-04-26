STOW — For a few days, the question in Stow was, could a recreation center be in its future?

With a split vote Thursday night, City Council has denied the administration’s proposed $231,000 purchase of a residence at 3940 Darrow Road, which could have paved the way for future land use options at the City Center, including the potential construction of a recreation center by a private developer.

The 1.5 acres is located between the Stow Post Office and Senior Center and is owned by James and Rebecca Quatraro. The acquisition would have been combined with 6.3 acres already owned by the city north of the post office, including the present senior center.

Voting in favor of the property purchase were council members James Costello, Sindi Harrison and Brian D’Antonio. Opposing it were Brian Lowdermilk, Mike Rasor and Matt Riehl. Council member Bob Adaska was absent.

In pre-vote remarks, Harrison said she “was for purchasing the property, but I’m not for the idea of the rec center until there’s a lot more concrete plans around it ... I think purchasing this property, regardless of what we develop in that area, is going to be necessary — whether it be a rec center, whether it be a downtown, whatever it’s going to be — this is a stick-out, sore property that needs addressed into something the city has a purpose for.”

D’Antonio said he echoed Harrison’s sentiments.

“We are not voting on a rec center,” he stated, “we’re voting on a piece of property.”

D’Antonio added he thought it would be a mistake to hope the city could acquire the parcel at a lesser price sometime in the future.

Lowdermilk said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to purchasing the property, but said he was against “paying what I think is a higher price than the citizens should.” Lowdermilk also added he is unsure if the rec center proposal would garner “much support across the city.”

Rasor said he liked the recreation center idea, noting he had just left the Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls.

“But in spite of the dreams of having a beautiful rec center,” Rasor said, his experience as a business lawyer tells him, “You would never advise a client to go forward with this kind of project with this scant of information and without any kind of assurances of how things will go.”

He said a recreation center is a project worth pursuing; however, he said he was committed to seeing it done without taxpayer dollars. For that reason, Rasor said his vote represented a “not yet.”

Mayor John Pribonic said if the sale were not approved, the developer most likely will take the plan to Cuyahoga Falls to construct the private multi-sports complex and not a rec center. He stressed that if that would happen, the developer is not wanting to compete with the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium as a rec center in any way but would be seeking to create gym space only.

“It’s disappointing,” Pribonic said after the vote. “But we move on and we still plug along now with the amphitheater and also the play trail and we’ll see what opportunity awaits us now. We’ll see where that takes us and we’ll start going in a different route.”

According to Pribonic, the city most likely would have leased the property to the developer, making the facility privately owned. He compared the proposed center to the rec center in Tallmadge, saying the plan was to keep membership and usage costs comparable to that one.

The year-round facility would have included a walking track, workout machinery, basketball courts and rooms for classes such as yoga, as well as outside recreational activities, such as sand volleyball. No pool was planned for the facility.

The proposal comes as Stow is developing its plan for the City Center complex based around City Hall, having dropped the word “downtown” from previous concepts. Pribonic said the public has stressed it doesn’t want any additional housing in the area, with more greenspace taking priority.

Pribonic said the developer, whom the city did not name, first approached the administration in January, wanting to build a private multi-sports complex for traveling teams and workout facilities, “to meet the ever-growing demands for gym space.” The developer was looking for property located possibly in an industrial area.

Stow City Council had given the proposal a first reading at its April 11 meeting.

Editor Marsha McKenna contributed to this report.