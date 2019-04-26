He was wanted in Summit County by two law enforcement agencies on felony warrants and remains in Stark County Jail.

JACKSON TWP. Police chased a man through the Belden Village Mall before finding him hiding under a tree outside the exit doors, Stark County Jail records show.

David E. Cope, 44, of Akron, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the mall at 4230 Belden Village Street NW.

According to the jail records, he was wanted on two warrants issued by the Copley Police Department and Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Cope reportedly complained of chest pains arresting Jackson Township Police officers, so he was taken to Mercy Medical and, upon his release, to Stark County Jail.

He was booked on a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge and held for the other the two law enforcement agencies on their warrants.

Summit County court records show he is wanted there on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of credit cards, and on a warrant stemming from an aggravated drug possession charge. Details were not listed.

Cope remained in the Stark jail Friday, held without bond.

