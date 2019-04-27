Eric Moore wants to say goodbye to fans.

The co-founder, bassist and vocalist for the Godz, a classic-rock band from Columbus, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 bladder cancer, according to the band’s official Facebook page.

“Eric is in failing health and he would love to see all the Godz fans and friends one last time,” the post says.

Moore will be a featured guest Sunday at Guitarfest at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

Originally signed to Casablanca Records, the scruffy, hard-driving band released its self-titled debut in 1978. The album features the group’s signature song, “Gotta Keep a Running,” whose chorus insists repeatedly: “The Godz are rock ’n’ roll machines.”

A live version of the song played in heavy rotation on Cleveland’s WMMS radio in the late 1970s while the band performed countless gigs across Northeast Ohio.

Moore is scheduled to meet fans, sign CDs and sell some Godz merchandise at Guitarfest.

“Eric Moore has give so much to the Hard Rock community and legions of Rock-n-Roll Machines around the world,” the Godz say on Facebook. “Let’s share some of that love back with Eric by giving back to him.”

A portion of all Godz sales will be donated toward Moore’s expenses, the band says.

Cards and letters can be mailed to Moore’s management team at John Gard, c/o Eric Moore, P.O. Box 2384, Heath, OH 43056.

Guitarfest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Summit County Fairgrounds at 229 E. Howe Road in Tallmadge. A celebration of all things guitar, the event will feature more than 125 vendors, live music, a beer truck and a food truck.

Cost is $8. Children 12 or younger are admitted free. For more information, go to guitarfestohio.com or thegodzofficial.com.

“May Eric have peaceful moments and pain free moments as he embarks on his final journey,” the Godz say on Facebook. “Raise one high for Mr. Eric Moore.”

Mark J. Price can be reached at 330-996-3850 or mprice@thebeaconjournal.com.