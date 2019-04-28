The Auxiliary of University Hospitals Portage Medical Center recently held its second annual Appreciation and Training Session for the Phillips Lifeline Medical Alert installers.



The eight volunteers who attended the meeting were thanked for their ongoing commitment to the program. The two volunteers and staff member, Jan Palermo, Rosemary Rhodes, and Dorothy Stoessner, who originated the program 33 years ago were also in attendance because of their ongoing commitment to providing emergency assistance to Portage County residents who live alone.



Allen and Sally Kelly, co-coordinators for the program, brought the volunteer installers up to date on what new devices were available and how to install them in a subscriber’s home.



The newest unit available through this program has GPS, which provides the subscriber the flexibility to travel throughout the United States, or while spending winter months in Florida or Arizona.



This unit (one button worn around the subscribers neck) initially costs $99 (the Auxiliary has them available in their Lifeline Office at the UH Portage Medical Center), and a $44.95 monthly fee is charged for the dispatching service provided by Phillips LifeLine.



With all of the units available, subscribers initially provide the names of three different individuals that they wish to be contacted by the dispatch service if they are feeling ill or have fallen. The last choice for the dispatcher is to contact the closest EMT service to where the individual is located at that time.



The original units are still available for $35 a month (no installation charge or service fee). The unit provides protection and access to assistance while the subscriber is in their own home or yard.



Though the LifeLine Medical Alert program was originally established as a community service project, it has become a significant financial resource supporting the Auxiliary’s various financial commitments to the UH Portage Medical Center. Their fundraising projects have helped cover the cost of the newly remodeled Emergency Unit and the new outpatient service, soon to be available.



Additional information is available in the Lifeline Office located in the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna. To speak with the coordinators of the program, call 330-297-2552, and leave name and contact information.