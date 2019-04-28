Stanton Middle School’s May Student of the Month is eighth-grader Madelyn Williams.



Madelyne Williams exemplifies the Stanton values of Safety, Tolerance, Accountability, and Respect. In terms of safety, she responsibly navigates her power wheelchair through the crowded hallways and patiently stops and waits for other students to move to safety before proceeding. She advocates for her own health needs and tells adults when she notices an unsafe situation.



Maddy demonstrates tolerance by mindfully including other students in her conversations and activities. She frequently offers help and kind words to anyone who might be struggling or having a bad day. Her patience and kindness set a good example for her peers.



Maddy is accountable for her own learning and works very hard on tests and assignments. She consistently and positively participates in class, and she approaches projects and celebrations with an infectious enthusiasm and joyful attitude. No matter what she is asked to do, Maddy responds with, "I’ll try."



Maddy respects both staff and her classmates. She follows school rules and encourages her friends to do the same. She thanks her teachers and other staff for the work that they do. She is always ready with a compliment for the effort and performance of others.