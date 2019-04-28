A Colorado man was arrested in Twinsburg on Saturday after being found in the company of a missing 14-year-old Akron girl, police said.

Michael J. Johnson, 35, who Twinsburg police said had a Colorado ID but may have been living in an office in the 2000 block of E. Aurora Road in Twinsburg, has been charged with interference with custody, a fourth-degree felony and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Johnson was taken to the Solon Detention Facility, according to a press release. Police said other charges may be forthcoming.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































